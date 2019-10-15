The weather is definitely on the Ochelata City Wide Garage Sale’s side! It will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 under sunny and mid-seventy degree skies. When you are finished garage selling, stop by Foster’s grocery and order a burger or pizza to go. They are delicious! Contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280 for more information.

Make sure you check out the Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival, it runs through Nov. 2. The Festival is located just five miles south of Ramona and has events for the entire family to enjoy! Their ten acre corn maze is unbelievably cool this year! This past weekend Caney Valley Student Samantha Graves and Bishop Kelley student Cynthia Kishner worked on some of the pumpkin hay bales for the entrance of the Fall Festival! They did an amazing job! Go to http://okheritagefarm.com/maze-pumpkin-patch-entertainment/ for more information.

The Caney Valley Varsity Academic team traveled to Coweta on Oct. 7 where they beat 5A Coweta 230-190 and 4A Cascia Hall 210-150. Their lone loss was to 4A Hilldale 170-200.Leading the scoring for the Trojans was Dakota Johnson with 100 points and Alex Thomason with 90 points. Hunter Bullick added 60 points, and Brayden Peckham added 10.

The JV finished the evening 1-2 with a sudden death victory over Hilldale 110-100. Carter Brown led the Trojans with 60 points followed by Dylon Huber with 30 and Jaydin Allen with 10.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only 3 stops. Student pick up at the Elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.