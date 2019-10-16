NEW ORLEANS, La. – Oklahoma Baptist women’s cross country enjoyed a small climb in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Central Region Poll this week, moving up one spot to No. 3.

The Bison had sat steady at No. 4 since the preseason regional poll was released on August 27. Oklahoma Baptist is the top-ranked team from Oklahoma in the poll, as well as the highest-ranked team from the Great American Conference.

Oklahoma Baptist has the week off from competition but will return to action next week at the GAC Championships in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Bison will be looking to become the second team in GAC history to claim three-straight conference titles.