(TNS) Forget carving pumpkins on Halloween this year. Instead, put a tropical twist on the holiday by making a scary or cute pineapple jack-o-lantern.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make this cute decoration.

Select the fruit

Look for a firm, under-ripe pineapple that is slightly green. This will make carving easier. Make sure your pineapple has a nice, full top.

Cut the fruit

Slice off the top of the pineapple about an inch down from the leaves. Use a long knife to cut around the circumference of the fruit leaving about a half inch behind. Scoop out the pineapple and keep it to enjoy in a fruit salad or as a snack while you make the jack-o-lantern.

Make a funny face

This is where you can get creative! Carve two triangle eyes and a mouth with teeth. Refrigerate until it’s dark out and then add a tea light to illuminate your sweet ‘n’ scary creation. Keep it in the refrigerator so it will last longer.

Create a centerpiece

Try carving other fruits and veggies, such as tricolored peppers, apples, oranges and potatoes, into jack-o-lanterns with silly or scary faces and then display them together with the pineapple as a centerpiece on your party table.