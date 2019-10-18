PRAGUE—The Chandler Lions took a step forward in their search for a playoff berth, but it was anything but easy, escaping with a 20-14 win over the host Prague Red Devils.

Prague out-gained the Lions 237 to 124 total yards and ran 22 more offensive plays, but three lost fumbles and an interception more than made up those differences.

“I’m glad to get the win,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray, “but it was really sloppy.”

Prague, on the opening drive, moved the ball to the Chandler 35-yard line, but the turnover bug bit hard as quarterback Trevor Mills lost a fumble to the Lions Taylor Clagg, setting an ominous tone for Prague.

The Lions scored on their second possession of the first quarter, and did so on a very short field. Prague was forced to punt from their own three-yard line, setting the table for the Lions.

Chandler scored in six plays on a two-yard plunge by fullback Spencer Clagg. The drive was aided by a 15-yard face mask penalty on the Red Devils. Chandler led 8-0 with :36 left in the opening quarter.

Chandler upped the lead to 14-0, with 7:13 left in the first half, and scored on Prague’s second miscue. The Lions Darian Mahan picked of a Mills pass at the Prague 19 yard line and found his way into the end zone for the defensive score.

Prague cut into the lead on its’ next possession. Braden Davis scored form eight yards out with 3:14, cutting the deficit to 14-8. Branom Bailey had a run of 20 yards and Mills had an 18-yarder in the drive.

Chandler took a 14-8 lead into the half, but fumbled on the first possession of the second half, giving the hometown Red Devils a much needed boost.

Prague needed just one play to tie the game up at 14. Bailey found a huge opening and outran the Lions, scoring from 61 yards out.

The game remained tied until early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Clagg blocked a Prague punt with 10:39 left in the game. Clagg had a bushel of tackles in the contest, recovered three fumbles and had the blocked punt.

“He (Clagg) saves us a lot on defense,” said Gray.

Clagg’s block set up Chandler at the Prague 32-yard line. Two plays later Casmen Hill broke through the Prague defense and scored the game-winner from 28-yards out to give the Lions the 20-14 lead with 10:05 left in the game.

Prague’s final two possessions ended on lost fumbles.

Chandler improves to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in district 2A-2. Prague falls to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district action.

On Friday, October 25, Chandler will host Okemah, while Prague will hit the road to face Kellyville.