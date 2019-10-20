Gordon Cooper Technology Center student Heidi West competed in the North Central Regional Aero Skills Tournament and finished in second place Saturday at Exploration Place.

West, a student in GCTC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program, received a trophy and $500 for her runner-up finish. The competition was the first for West and featured participants from multiple schools.

