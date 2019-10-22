The frost is on the punkin’ and everywhere else. It’s not that we haven’t expected it, but the transition came too soon. I imagine that home heater filters, flower beds and propane tanks have jumped to the top of the list of things to do!

Speaking of jumping, Sponsor Misty McNeeley reported that the Beta Club members jumped their hearts out and raised nearly $600 in donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Club members who participated in the day long trampoline jump were Karabeth Hollingsworth, Riley Armstead, Derek Askew, Carli Barnett, Ryan Tornock, Jaggert Duff, Luis Zubiate, Devon Smith, Kennedy Watson, Kannon Foreman, Kaylee Radford, Abigail Secondine, Abbie Beaston, Nicole Duke, Bruklyn Nash, Bryslyn Nash, Toni Stewart, Faith Weatherspoon and Lexie Green. Thanks to all who donated to this worthy cause.

Last week was a busy week for the High School students as they prepared for Homecoming. The Parade was a huge success. The Sophomore Class gathered the $200 prize for best float. The

Freshmen Class won second place and $100, while the Junior Class won $50 for third place. Class Candidates for this year were featured on the local radio station through the week. Those candidates were Freshmen Kennedy Watson and Noah Cobb; Sophomores Caitlin Carlock and Wyatt Wright; Junior Tatum Williams and Coltin Brizendine; Seniors Toni Stewart, Luis Zubiate, Sydney Hawkins, Carli Barnett, Jaggert Duff and Cooper Donaho. On Thursday evening, Carli Barnett was crowned Queen and Cooper Donaho received the King honors. Congratulations to all the contestants.

The Co/Op Football Team will host the Watts Engineers on Friday at South Coffeyville. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Senior Citizens enjoyed the company of Buffalo Dale Lewis last week. He and a couple of sidekicks stopped long enough to share lunch and spin some yarns. The Seniors meet every Thursday for lunch at 11:30 a.m. The menu this week is baked

chicken, sweet potatoes, veggie, rolls and dessert. The Senior Center is located at 310 E. Weldon and opens at 10 a.m. All area seniors 55 and over are welcome.

Details for the Annual Veteran’s Celebration are being worked out by Dewayne Bryan and the Senior Citizens. At this point, the date is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 12 — 3 p.m. in the Copan City Park. Lunch will be served at noon and the program will follow. The community is invited to come and honor our local veterans.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492