After a successful first season under head coach Sam Hale, the Lone Grove Lady Horns are primed and ready for a repeat performance in year two.

After a successful first season under head coach Sam Hale, the Lone Grove Lady Horns are primed and ready for a repeat performance in year two. In addition, the Longhorns will be looking for a rebound season after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. Both teams will soon have their chances to achieve both of these this season. Recently the 2019-2020 schedule was released for the Lone Grove basketball teams, with LG given plenty of home games on the slate. The season will begin on Dec. 3 at home against Lawton Christian, before Wilson comes to town a week later on Dec. 10. Lone Grove will then travel to Wilson on Dec. 12-14 for the annual Black and Gold Classic tournament, before hosting Dickson on Dec. 17. The new year will open at home for Lone Grove as Sulphur comes to town on Jan. 7, before the annual Longhorn Invitational tournament will take place on Jan. 9-11. A home game against Marietta will follow on Jan. 14, before the return game against Dickson on the road on Jan. 17. After Byng comes to town on Jan. 21, the Lone Grove teams will then travel to Atoka for the final tournament of the regular season on Jan. 23-25. Lone Grove will then have three straight road games against Madill, Ada and Comanche on Jan. 28, Jan. 31 and Feb. 4. Plainview will visit on Jan. 7, before Lone Grove heads to Kingston on Jan. 11, before the final home game on Feb. 14 against Tishomingo. The regular season will end on Feb. 17 on the road against Calera.