Shawnee's Community Center, at 804 S. Park, is about to get its roof fixed.

On Monday, City of Shawnee Director of Operations James Bryce said staff went out for bid on a Community Center roofing project Sept. 3, through advertising in the newspaper and mailing out to several Roofing contractors.

Four bids were received by the Oct. 7 deadline.

“Staff has gone over the bids, and it is the staff’s recommendation to award to the lowest bid of $26,900 from Quality Homes Inc. out of Oklahoma City,” he said.

Other bids were submitted by Heritage Hills Roofing and Construction, for $29,380; Super Roofs and Sheet Metal Inc., for $33,400; and Cavins Construction Group, for $34,241.99.

Ward 6 City Commissioner Bent Salter noted his surprise that no Shawnee-based companies offered bids on the job.

Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod, who has a background in construction, said a lot of local contractors don't have bid bonds.

“That's one of the problems the city has, because of the requirement of bid bonds and performance bonds,” he said.

Bryce said the project will be funded out of the facility repair portion of the half-cent temporary sales tax.