On Tuesday evening, more than 150 guests arrived to honor local youth at the annual Pottawatomie County 4-H Achievement Banquet, as new officers were installed.

The dinner was sponsored, in part, by the Shawnee Kiwanis Club.Many awards of achievement were given, honoring youth from several 4-H groups in the county. There are 4-H clubs in Asher, Bethel, Dale, McLoud, Macomb, South Rock Creek and Tecumseh, as well as Home Ag — a group comprised of home-schoolers, and a Shooting Sports 4-H Club.

The 2018-2019 Leadership Team ended their terms during the event, as the reins were handed over to next year's new officers.

The team stepping down are: Josey Moore, president; Morley Griffith, vice-president; Chloe Kelsey, secretary; Kyleigh Merrick, reporter; Taylor Marrs, recreation leader; Konner Ingersoll, member at-large; Corban Winsett, junior representative; Emma Collins, junior representative; and Kimberly Holland, ambassador.

Toward the end of the event, outgoing President Josey Moore delivered a heart-warming speech about her years in the program. This was Moore's last year to be in the program; moving forward, she will be an alumna.

Watch The Shawnee News-Star for the achievement award winners and more photos.