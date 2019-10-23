Local shoppers have the opportunity to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes during the 20th annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM and the Examiner-Enterprise.

“We have a large prize lineup again for this annual event and we’re excited to help encourage shopping locally by offering cash and prizes in the Shop at Home for the Holidays Christmas promotion,” said Kaleb Potter, vice president of the Bartlesville stations. “Local businesses, exclusively in Bartlesville and Dewey, will be giving out green tickets again this year, giving area shoppers a chance to win thousands in cash and prizes. We all know the benefits of shopping with your friends and neighbors, friendly customer service and keeping our sales tax dollars at home.”

Beginning Nov. 1, a complimentary green ticket may be picked up at any of the businesses displaying the “Green Country Christmas” poster. With each $10 purchased, shoppers may receive an additional ticket from the business. No purchase necessary.

See official rules at bartlesvilleradio.com. The theme for the promotion is: Shop at the Store with the Green Tree on the Door. As a premier sponsor, Cherokee Casino-Ramona is having an early bird kick-off live radio broadcast, on Oct. 29 with 2019 green tickets available.

Prizes and gift certificates with a value of $50 or more have been donated by each business. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed will be announced beginning Nov. 18 on KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1, KPGM 1500/99.1 and KRIG 104.9, listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners will have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn.

Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Dec. 19, on the radio beginning at 9 a.m. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. They will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.

The 2019 major prizes include: $5000 cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM; $3000, $2000 and five, $1000 cash prizes from Cherokee Casino; two round trip Southwest Airlines tickets, anywhere in the continental United States from Spears Travel; set of tires, detail and alignment from Doenges Family of Autos; two $2,000 roofs from Heritage Roofing; $1000 shopping spree from Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall; one year golf membership from Adam’s Golf Course; $660 in gas from Phillips 66 and $500 Hunter Douglas window treatment gift.

Other prizes include: certificate from Cliff’s Flooring and Windows; two, one-week pet stays in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room Gift Certificate from Paws Resort & Spa; Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement; Two, $250 Gift Certificates from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses; $500 Gift Certificate from Bob Loftis Furniture; 12 AAA Membership Packages from Paul’s Wrecker, Two $250 VISA Gift Cards from American Heritage Bank, Two $250, Gift Certificates from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, two, VIP Season Passes to 2020 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music and a Bathroom Vanity with Granite Countertop from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets.

Participating businesses include: 5 Elements Clinic & Spa, A + Barber, ABS Performance, Action Communications, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank Dewey, Arvest Bank, ASAP General Stores, Atwoods, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Truck, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Becky Bridendolph-Farmers Insurance., Billie’s Healthfood Center, Bob Loftis Furniture, Bulldogger Nutrition and Energy, Cherokee Casino-Ramona, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Clean Results, Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, Copeland Appliance Center, Cupcake Bar & Bakery, Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, Doenges Family of Autos, Eggbert’s, El Maguey Mexican Grill and Cantina, Farris Heat & Air, Frank Phillips Home, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Glamor Pets Grooming, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouse, Heritage Roofing, Hill Dermatology, Homeland–Madison, Homeland- Frank Phillips, Honda of Bartlesville, Kidz Korner, LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Lookin’ Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Martha’s Task, Michael’s Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Moxie On Second, OKM Music, Patriot Chevrolet Buick, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul’s Wrecker, Paw’s Pet Resort & Spa, Peters True Value, Price Tower & Arts Center & Copper Bar, Quality Vision, Quilter’s Hideaway, RCB Bank, REP Enterprises, LLC., Samantha’s Restaurant, Saxon’s Fine Furnishings, Scott Gillette-Farmers Insurance, Senor Salsa, Sharpening Solutions, Sooner Carpet, Spears Travel, Stride Bank, Sunrise Donuts of Dewey, Tate Boys Tire & Service, Tinker’s Glass House, Tractor Supply Co., United Rental, United Supermarket, Weeze’s Café, Windle’s Rock & Jewelry and more.