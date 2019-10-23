Shawnee resident Vernon Woodard, 73, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.

No memorial services are planned at this time.

Vernon was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Elk City to Vernon Woodard I and Edna Irene (Abernathy) Woodard.

He served in Vietnam in the United States Navy and retired after 23 years as a Chief Petty Officer.

He married Toni (Jobe) on June 4, 2003, in Shawnee.

Vernon liked to do woodworking in his shop and spent many hours designing and making items for family and friends. He loved living in the country and took great pride in taking care of his yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lucinda Dambrowski, and a step-son: Richard Abla.

Survivors include his wife: Toni Woodard of the home; daughter: Nancy Campbell and husband Mike of Virginia Beach, Virginia; son: Mark Woodard and wife Jordana of Harrellsville, North Carolina; step-daughter: Shannon Seaba and husband Cody of Prague; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.