Larry William Hunt w/pic

Larry William Hunt, 85, of Copan passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Larry was born in Aurora, Missouri on January 1, 1934 to father, Willburn Joseph Hunt and mother, Jessie Woodward.

He attended Copan Schools and Bartlesville College High Schools. After, he worked at Hunt’s Dairy Cheer in Dewey for several years. Then he decided to become self employed as a carpenter and a handy man until he retired. During this time, he met and fell in love with Alice Dye; the couple later married June 3, 1959. Larry really enjoyed sports, gardening, woodworking, and his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years; two daughters, Mary Wren and husband Randy of Copan, and Lori Bauman and fiancé Ron Dellinger of Copan; two sons, Adam Hunt and wife Angela of Dewey, and David Hunt and wife Karen of Albuquerque, NM; thirteen grandkids, fourteen great grandkids, a host of friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Kelly Daniel Hunt and brothers, Don Hunt and Wilburn Hunt.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:00am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

