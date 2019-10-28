Bonnie Lee Melton 1931-2019 Bonnie Lee (Blackburn) Melton, age 88, passed peacefully at home in Miami, Oklahoma on October 9, 2019. Bonnie was born September 7, 1931 in Hallett, Oklahoma to Edward and Lena (Burton) Blackburn. Raised on the family farm in Hallett, Bonnie moved to Tulsa shortly after graduating from high school. While working in Tulsa, Bonnie met her future husband, Bill Melton. Bonnie and Bill were married on April 5, 1956, and were happily married for more than 51 years.

After working and raising a family in Tulsa, Bonnie moved with her family to Miami, Oklahoma when Bill became Miami's Chief of Police in 1975. Bonnie worked in Miami for the City Attorney and for the Miami Housing Authority, from which she retired in 1998. She was active in her church and PEO, was a lifelong volunteer for local and national charitable organizations, and served on several local boards of directors. Bonnie leaves behind a legacy of service as she has forever touched the lives of her family, friends, and the Miami community.

Bonnie is survived by her two children, Cheryl (Jerry) Van Tuyl of Auburn, Alabama and Lyndon Melton of Miami; six grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister Betty Carver; and brother David Blackburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Ed and Lena Blackburn; and brothers, Billy and Gene.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Miami on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie's memory can be made to the First United Methodist Church Miami, Oklahoma.