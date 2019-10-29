When it comes to cross country, the boys division is bound to be difficult regardless of classification.

When it comes to cross country, the boys division is bound to be difficult regardless of classification. This season area boys teams showed they were more than up to the challenge of competition, as Marietta and Madill each placed third overall in their respective state meets. Both schools along with several others are represented in the 2019-2020 All-Ardmoreite boys cross country team. Each of the athletes named will be invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Banquet, which will be happening in May at the Ardmore Convention Center, where the Boys Runner of the Year will be named. Representing the Marietta Indians on the team will be Wyatt Vinson and Danny Sanchez. Vinson finished off what was a solid freshman year with a fifth place finish this past Saturday at the Class 3A state cross country meet in Shawnee, while Sanchez put a nice end to his senior season as he claimed 14th overall, earning him All-State recognition. The Plainview Indians will be represented by Josh Hottell, who was the top overall finisher for the team at the state meet in 19th overall. Representing the Madill Wildcats will be Miguel Duran, who was the top finisher for the team in fourth overall this season at the state meet. The Sulphur Bulldogs will be represented on the team by Brailyn Vallandingham, who was the top finisher for his team during the Class 4A state meet, while Karson Clemons will be representing Lone Grove.