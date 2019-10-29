One of the most competitive districts in Class 4A this season was District 4A-2.

One of the most competitive districts in Class 4A this season was District 4A-2. With Plainview, Lone Grove, Madill, Byng, Bridge Creek, Blanchard and Chickasha all competing during the season, every game was tough home and away. Recently, the All-District awards for the season were released, with several area players being named for their outstanding performances. Lone Grove players took home several major awards with Chloe Pender being named the Player of the Year, while Emmy Guthrie was Pitcher of the Year, and Chloe Yeatts was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Plainview’s own Riley Grant was an All-District selection at the pitcher position, with teammate Taryn Martin also taking in All-District honors at the catcher position. Lone Grove’s Noa Dodson was named All-District as a second basemen, with Lexi Hackney representing Plainview as an All-District utility player selection. Malea McMurtrey was also an All-District selection for Lone Grove as a utility player, and Lady Horns head coach Jimmy Miller was named as the Coach of the Year. Lone Grove advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season this year, winning the district title with an overall record of 11-1 in district play and going 27-5 overall for the season.