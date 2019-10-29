To say this season was successful for area girls cross country teams would be an understatement.

To say this season was successful for area girls cross country teams would be an understatement. With three teams capturing hardware, along with numerous runners placing in the top half of the state, there was no shortage of talent across the schools. The time has now come to announce the runners who have been named to the 2019-2020 All-Ardmoreite girls cross country team. These runners will be invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet in May of 2020, where the Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year will be named at that time. Representing the state champion Marietta Lady Indians on the team will be Kaelyn Dobbins, Mandy Sykora, Tanasia Randle, and Madison Lemons. Dobbins was the fourth place finisher in Class 3A this season, with Sykora in sixth, Randle in 12th, and Lemons in 15th overall, with all four finishing with All-State considerations. Marietta won its sixth state championship in school history this year and its second straight overall. Representing the state runner-up Plainview Lady Indians will be Madi Turner and Jacey Keith. Turner finished seventh overall in the individual standings for Class 3A, with Keith in ninth, as they both earned All-State considerations for the year. The Class 4A state runner-up Madill Lady Wildcats will be represented by Valeria Calderon. Calderon finished fourth overall at the state meet with a time of 12:24.70. The Dickson Lady Comets will be represented on the team by Ashlen Clem, while Sulphur will also be represented on the team by Jaidyn Vallandingham who was the top finisher for the Lady Bulldogs at the state meet.