Roberta Fay Miles, age 83, of Wewoka, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Holdenville.

Roberta Fay Miles, age 83, of Wewoka, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Holdenville.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Hawkins of Fonac (Fellowship of Native American Christians) officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.