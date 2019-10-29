After returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 last season, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs will be taking their aim in Class 4A this season.

After returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 last season, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs will be taking their aim in Class 4A this season. Sulphur’s girls basketball schedule for 2019-2020 was recently released, and it will begin in familiar fashion for the ladies in red and white. The first games of the season for Sulphur’s girls will come on Dec. 5-7 at the Madill Winter Classic, where the Lady Bulldogs will enter as the three time defending champions this season. Just 10 days after the tournament ends, Sulphur will travel to Oklahoma City for a matchup against Capitol Hill, before facing off with local rivals Davis on Dec. 20 on the road. Sulphur won’t have its first official home game until 2020 when the Byng Lady Pirates will come to town on Jan. 3, before the Lady Bulldogs go to Lone Grove on Jan. 7. Jan. 9-11 will see the Lady Bulldogs return to the Charles K. Heatley Classic in Lindsay, before returning home on Jan. 14 to face off against Tishomingo. A home game on Jan. 17 against Comanche will be followed by a road game on Jan. 21 against Dickson. The annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament will follow on Jan. 23-25 in Purcell, before the month of January closes out with a road game against Byng. Sulphur will play its final road game of the season on Feb. 4 against Madill, before four straight home games close out the regular season against Davis, Marietta, Latta and Plainview.