COUNTY SHERIFF’S SALE

Coming up Saturday at the Fairgrounds

The Osage County Sheriff’s Sale is scheduled for 10:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

Auction goods can be previewed Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, from 2-6 p.m. and the Ag Building doors will open Saturday at 8 a.m. All forms of payment will be accepted. There will be guns and gun accessories, tools, knives, and loads of other stuff ranging from jewelry to cell phones to bicycles to baseball cards.

The Great Osage Auction & Trading Co., of Pawhuska, will be handling the auction, which will generate proceeds to benefit the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and other public agencies.

ART EVENT FOR PAWHUSKA STUDENTS

Nov. 5 is the deadline to get your name in

If you are a Pawhuska Public Schools student, in elementary school, junior high, or high school, and if art is important to you, and if you would like to participate in an art-driven fundraiser called The Gallery Experience Fundraiser to benefit Pawhuska teachers, you have until Tuesday, Nov. 5, to send an email to Ms. Jon Marie Wilson at jonwilson@pawhuskadistrict.org and tell her why art is important to you.

Tell her in a single paragraph why art is important to you. Just one paragraph. Send it by Nov. 5.

Tiny NDN Production Team has announced that 100 canvases will be available to be distributed to interested students. Remember, you can be in elementary school, junior high school or high school.

The art that you do for this event must be appropriate for a school environment. You may use any type of medium that you desire, but your art must be either on the canvas or attached to the canvas. For example, you may use crayons, markers, paint, yarn, twigs, leaves or anything else.

Here are four (4) key dates for you to remember regarding this activity: Monday, Dec. 2 - your artwork is due at school; Thursday, Dec. 5 - artists reception; Friday, December 6 - Live Auction; and Saturday, Dec. 7 - open to the public gallery.

Tiny NDN Production Team will release more information as it becomes available.

This event has been approved as an Osage Casino sponsored activity.

OSAGE NATION MUSEUM

Veterans exhibit to open Nov. 14

“To Honor and Remember: Osage Veterans and the U.S. Military” will open to the public at the Osage Nation Museum (ONM) on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit represents the unique history of Osage involvement in armed forces through photographs, historical artifacts, uniforms, dance clothing, and art. The exhibit also includes a great cross-section of veteran biographies, portraits and personal accounts.

Museum director Marla Redcorn-Miller shares the impetus for the project: “Since the dedication of the Osage Veterans Memorial only a year ago, the ONM staff has witnessed scores of Osage veterans, family members and tourists who have visited the monument. Through conversations with these visitors we’ve gained a deeper understanding of how each name represents an individual story, a life, an understanding of service, honor and sacrifice that we will never fully know. While it is impossible to shed light on every single individual, it is important to bring into focus the diversity of experiences and the depth and magnitude of their contribution to our nation.”

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Voters may apply for ballots for Nov. 12 Pawhuska election

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Nov. 12, 2019, City of Pawhuska Special Municipal & City of Tulsa Special Municipal Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

CHURCH SECURITY

Seminar scheduled for Nov. 16-17

The Oklahoma Church Security Association (OCSA) will host a Basic Church Security Seminar in Claremore on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2019, at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1921 Holly Rd, Claremore, Okla. 74017. This seminar is the first unit in a one-year church security volunteer training program offered by the OCSA.

This seminar is directed toward church security team and hospitality/greeter staff. Pastors and senior staff who wish to attend may opt out of the afternoon hands-on training. If a sufficient number of pastors request it, OCSA will provide separate executive briefings for pastors which provides more content concerning the need for church security, basic organizational and leadership principles and legal issues.

Only pastors or senior staff can enroll for the morning only session. Because of the hands-on nature of the instruction, enrollment is limited to 25 participants each in the two afternoon sessions. Local participants should enroll in the Sunday afternoon session to allow people who are travelling from out of town to attend the Saturday afternoon session and not have to spend the night.

Because of the nature of the material and training this is not a public event. Enrollment is by invitation only after submitting an application. You may apply by email to okbizlaw@cox.net or by telephoning 918-381-9792. Prior approval is required for all attendees. Enrollment will be closed 7 days before the seminar date and no “drop-ins” or last minute enrollments will be allowed. Public record background checks will be conducted on all prospective enrollees. The OCSA reserves the right to refuse enrollment. Attendees will be required to sign a complete release of legal liability. CLEET certified LEOs and Security personnel should notify OCSA in advance so that we can contact CLEET about possible Continuing Education Credits.

There will be no charge for the seminar but a love offering will be taken to help defray the expenses of the instructors. The OCSA does not sell or promote books, DVDs, so-called “church security kits” or any other such material.

The Oklahoma Church Security Association is an unincorporated association of retired military and law enforcement veterans. OCSA board members and instructors must be veterans of a combat arms or military police branch of the U.S. military or have served as an armed law enforcement officer.