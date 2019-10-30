In the world of high school football, things can change in the blink of an eye.

In the world of high school football, things can change in the blink of an eye. The Dickson Comets unfortunately know this reality to be all too true. Just over two weeks ago, the Comets were riding hight at 2-0 in district play, and were dreaming of possibly contending for the district title. Now with two weeks left in the regular season, the Comets are just hoping to make the playoffs. Dickson currently sits at 3-5 overall and 3-2 in district play, putting them in fifth place. At 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Lindsay, the Comets will need to take down the current co-leader of the district in the Leopards if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs. “Right now, Lindsay is at the top of the district in points scored and points allowed per game,” Dickson coach Steve Day said. “We’re going to have to be solid in all three phases of the game against this team. On defense, we have to stop their quarterback from throwing the ball over our heads.” “Offensively, We have to block better and catch side arm throws better than we did last week,” Day added. “Our special teams unit has got to control the field position better than we have the last couple of weeks.” Last week was a rough outing for the Comets as they were blanked at home against the Kingston Redskins 46-0. There was no trouble for the Leopards as they won 28-7 in Comanche to move to 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in district play. Lindsay has only allowed one opponent to score more than 10 points in district play, which was the Davis Wolves on Oct. 4 with 14. The other four district opponents haven’t been as lucky as they scored a combined 16 points with two games being shutouts. As things stand, these two teams are on two completely different collision courses when it comes to the end of the regular season. Lindsay could be looking at a showdown next week with Kingston for the district title, while Dickson could be facing a final home game against Comanche for the last playoff spot in the district. A victory this week would improve the Comets chances of making the playoffs, but they would still need a victory over the Indians next week to seal a second straight berth in the postseason. Last year when these two teams met at Comet Field, it was a close contest as Lindsay escaped with a 42-38 victory.