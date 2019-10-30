Four weeks into the season, the Davis Wolves were experiencing an unfamiliar feeling of being on an extended losing streak.

Four weeks into the season, the Davis Wolves were experiencing an unfamiliar feeling of being on an extended losing streak. The rough start to the year had many wondering if the Wolves would be missing out on the playoffs for an unprecedented second consecutive season. But thanks to the last three weeks, the Wolves are back to their winning tradition, and in prime position for a return to the postseason. At 7:30 p.m. Friday night at McClain Stadium in Marietta, the Wolves can take one giant step forward into the playoffs as they take on the Indians. Davis is currently 3-4 overall and 3-2 in district play. The best the Wolves can do is finish third, which means they will face a road trip to the second placed team out of District 2A-7 in the opening round of the playoffs. As for Marietta, this game is all about pride after the Indians finally broke free offensively last week with a 12-0 victory over Tishomingo for their first win of the season. Marietta is third from bottom in the district 2A-8 standings at 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district play. “Our schedule was really tough to start the season, so the improvements our kids were making were harder for people to see,” Davis coach Greg Parker said. “These kids have been able to hang in there and keep improving, and it’s really paid off for us these last couple of weeks.” “Marietta is riding high after getting a big win last week,” Parker added. “Their running backs run hard, and they have a lot of good players who chase the ball well on defense. Right now we just want to keep improving as a team going forward.” Last week the Wolves took care of business against Coalgate at home, winning 33-0. Davis will finish the regular season at Tishomingo next Friday, while Marietta hosts Coalgate.