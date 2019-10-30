Come join the fun on Saturday, November 2, 1-3pm at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art for Mummy Day. Mummy Day is free for kids and adults of all ages. There will be Ancient Egyptian inspired games and crafts, face painting by Alisha Weston, and booths by Community Renewal and Blue Zones. Dr. Bob Pickering, Director of Museum Science and Management of the University of Tulsa, will be on hand to answer your questions about Tutu or mummies in general.

Kids can write their name in hieroglyphics, create a scarab bracelet, design a mummy mask, and even create a popsicle mummy. There will be tours of the Egyptian gallery, and this is the first time that the general public can see the reconstructed face of Tutu. Her face was unveiled earlier at a members only event, but now everyone can see what she looked like over 2,000 years ago.

“This is a celebration of Tutu and Ancient Egypt,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. He continued, “Mummy Day is part of the museum’s centennial celebrations, which will continue with the annual gala party on December 6.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This event is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, Allied Arts, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.