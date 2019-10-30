Vivian Gullett Lenius

Former long time Pawhuska resident Vivian Gullett Lenius, born December 24, 1924 passed away on October 18, 2019. Vivian lived in Pawhuska for 30+ years having first relocated with George Wesley Gullett from Long Beach, California in 1954. Having relocated to Madison, WI upon his death Vivian met and married lifelong Wisconsin resident Herbert Lenius.

During her time in Pawhuska Vivian was active in several organizations. These included BPW, Pythian Sisters, Sunshine Girls, and the Pawhuska Round Up Club. Additionally, Vivian, along with Wes and later individually, owned and operated the V&W Grocery stores.

Prior to owning the grocery store, Vivian worked first at the Pawhuska Garment Factory and then as bookkeeper for Weber Wholesale.

To her children she showed unending support in their activities as well as serving as an example in the various endeavors of the family such as the Friday night auctions, the Saturday night dances, working and supporting the Pawhuska Roundup Club as a volunteer, and making sure they give opportunities for band and dance.

Vivian was proceeded in death by the before mentioned George Wesley Gullett and their eldest son, Wesley LeRoy Gullett.

She is survived by their son Gene Gullett-wife Vickie, daughter Marcy Orcutt-husband Jim, and daughter Judy Row-husband Jim. Additionally, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.