RECOGNIZED FOR AT-RISK READERS PROGRAM

Education Promise to be honored

A successful reading program for at-risk students, a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign and a novice teacher training program have been selected as recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Program Awards for Oklahoma School Foundations presented by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and its Oklahoma School Foundations Network.

The awards, announced this week at the Oklahoma School Foundation Network’s regional meeting in Lawton, recognize innovative programs sponsored or administered by public school foundations in Oklahoma.

Receiving plaques and monetary awards of $1,000 each will be the At-Risk Readers Program sponsored by Bartlesville Education Promise, the 50 for Fifty Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser sponsored by the Noble Public Schools Foundation and the Novice Teacher Support Program sponsored by the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“We are honoring these programs for their creativity and the positive impact they have in supporting academic excellence in their communities,” said Katy Leffel, director of the Oklahoma School Foundations Network. “In addition, we will recognize these program award winners among their peers at regional meetings so that other school foundations might emulate or adapt these ideas in their own school districts.”

City of Bartlesville

Consumer Confidence Report: Water is safe

The 2018 Consumer Confidence Report for the City’s water system is now available, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said recently. In short: The report shows Bartlesville water is safe.

“Each year, Oklahoma municipalities are required to publish an annual report regarding their water system quality,” Lauritsen said. “This report provides details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.”

The City of Bartlesville has previously produced a flyer, sent to water customers with their utility bill, as well as posted the reports on the City website, www.cityofbartlesville.org. But this year, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has implemented changes in how the City shares water quality information. Though still available on the City website, consumers will not receive a flyer with their utility bill this year. Instead, the report may be viewed in full at the ODEQ website, http://sdwis.deq.state.ok.us/DWW/CCReports/OK1021401.pdf.

The City of Bartlesville utilizes raw water from three sources: the Caney River, Hulah Lake and the City-owned Hudson Lake, located north and west of Bartlesville. According to the 2018 CCR, local customers used an average of 5.55 million gallons of water a day last year.

“This is pretty consistent with average water use in the past,” Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen said that while d rinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants, the presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate the water poses a health risk.

“There were no compliance violations for our water system, meaning our water is safe by EPA and state standards,” Lauritsen said. “However, s ome people may be morevulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population, such as those who are undergoing chemotherapy or have undergone organ transplants, and people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly and infants. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.”

EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline 800.426.4791.

For more information, see the report or call the Water Utilities Department at 918-338-4107.

— Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Paths to Independence school becomes new owner of Will Rogers Complex

Paths to Independence, a private school for students on the autism spectrum, will become the new owner of the Will Rogers Complex.

Bartlesville public school board members voted to accept a contract with the nonprofit organization to purchase the former elementary school building during its meeting Monday night.

Back in June, the board declared the building surplus. Located at 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., the facility currently houses the school district’s technology services department, while the rest of the building is rented to Paths to Independence.

The board voted to sell the building to the school for $165,000 and the closing is expected to take place in November. It also approved a lease agreement with Paths of Independence, allowing the district to continue to operate its technology services departments through June 30, 2021.

According to David Boggs, the district’s chief financial officer, the lease cost will be $1,225 per month based on square footage used.

“We’re giving up utility cost and insurance cost, which is about $5,000, so we’re going to save the difference,” Boggs.

BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley added that the district has been weighing options to determine where to relocate the district’s technology department.

In other news, the board also approved a $569,400 bid from General Sports Surfaces for baseball and softball turf projects. The baseball field is expected to be complete by Feb. 1, 2020, and the softball field will be completed in late spring. The lifespan of the new surfaces is expected to be eight to 10 years.

