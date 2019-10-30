The Tecumseh Alumni Association and Masonic Lodge Number 69 invite community members to the annual Fish Fry Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch will be provided and the organizations will support 2019-2020 Tecumseh High School seniors.

There will be a large buffet of catfish with all the fixings and it will be prepared and served by the alumni.

Proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund and the event is at the alumni building located on the THS campus.

The food will be prepared using peanut or soy oils.

Adult plates are $8 and child plates are $4 and there will be spicy and mild french fries and hushpuppies, dessert, cole slaw and drinks.