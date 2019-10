Ella Ruth Rose of Meeker passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Meeker at the age of 82 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. Burial follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Meeker.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service.