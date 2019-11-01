The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Oct. 29

• Jamie Jo Hope Anderson, 41, on charges of shoplifting and paraphernalia.

• Robert lee Autry, 45, on charges of smuggling contraband into prison, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

• Travis Lane Moore, 51, on charges of violation of protective order.

• Carl Dean Wood, 51, on charges of domestic abuse.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 29

• Kristen Andrea Vanatta, 39, on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle.