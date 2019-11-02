Saturday, Nov. 2

Visit the Two Sisters Flea Market Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Heart of Exposition Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be multiple local vendors selling various antiques, vintage items and admission is free. All are welcome to join.

Saturday, Nov. 2

For a fun outdoor shopping experience visit the Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors and food trucks as well as unique vendors with custom goods. The flea market is located at 7109 N. Kickapoo in Shawnee.

Saturday, Nov. 2

It’s Rock Night at the Brickhouse Saloon on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Brandi Reloaded will be performing at 9:30 p.m. Brickhouse is located at 113 North Bell Avenue.