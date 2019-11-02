MIAMI — All the talk about impeaching President Donald Trump has brought the legislative branch of government pretty much to a halt, Congressman Markwayne Mullin said during a stop here Friday, Oct. 1.

“We are not getting anything done,” Mullin said in his appearance at the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Everything is all about impeachment. The only thing we could possibly get done is the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), but nothing else is being done.

He said the House is as polarized as it’s ever been in his seven previous years serving in Washington.

“We’ve got all these appointments that need to be gone through and need to get done,” Mullin said. “They are important positions and there’s a reason why there is a vacancy there right now because we can’t get them filled. They should be filled, but we are not able to do that because everything is about impeachment.”

Mullin mixed a PowerPoint presentation breaking down various FAQs about impeachment “where we’re at and what led us to this point,” with question from a number of those present.

He said this was the first time he had used PowerPoint to illustrate something outside of his college classes.

“I typically don’t do this, but I think it’s important that we understand the facts that led us here,” he said. “You might think it's a little partisan, but I am still a Republican.”

He accuses House Democrats of slanting the rules of impeachment against Trump as compared to the cases involving former presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“They are definitely not following the previous two times this has happened in modern history with Nixon and Clinton,” Mullin said. “They followed the same template, but not this on. This is Adam Schiff (chairman of the House Intelligence Committee) and Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the House) deciding what they want to do.”

He said this is the first time in history that the House has preceded with impeachment discussion without the bipartisan support of the House.

“We have two blueprints on how this was handled. It was handled almost exactly the same: Nixon and Clinton,” Mullin said. “This process is no different and it should be handled the same.”

Miami was the first stop in Mullin’s impeachment update tour over the far-flung Second Congressional District, which covers all or parts of 26 eastern counties, all the way from the northeastern corner to the Texas state line.