The Antiques and Collectibles Association, a non-profit, is finalizing their plans for 2020’s 29 Annual Dewey Antique Show and Sale. This one day show always held on the first Saturday in June will be on, Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware, Dewey.

We are currently interviewing new vendors to join us and contracts will be signed in Jan. 2020. To reserve a booth and to sell their antiques, the cost is $70 for a 8’ x 10’ space and $10 for one 8’ table. The Friday before, Jun. 5, is to setup and a free lunch provided by the Antique Association.

The show has over 100 vendors from six different states specializing in antique glassware, tools, linens, mid-century items, furniture, primitives, books, paper memorabilia, western collectibles, architectural salvage, toys, kitchen collectibles, jewelry, vintage signs, quilts and much more.

This event is well known for its large selection of antiques to fit any budget and any age. If you’re looking for something special this is the place to be, as you will find some very unique items at this show.

Most of the vendors are members of the Antiques and Collectibles Association. They are very knowledgeable about what they sell and look to find just the right thing for this special one day sale. Admission is $4.

The Antiques and Collectible Association uses the ticket sale proceeds from this once a year event, to help out the community by offering high school scholarships, helping needy families at Christmas time and other community groups. The Antique and Collectible Association also helps out local museums and events in our community. If you would like more information about this show or association, contact Leah 918-440-3375or Gail at 918-333-5200. Please like Facebook at www.facebook.com/Antiques and Collectibles Association.