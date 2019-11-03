The Oklahoma Church Security Association (OCSA) will host a Basic Church Security Seminar in Claremore Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1921 Holly Rd, Claremore, Okla. 74017. This seminar is the first unit in a one year church security volunteer training program offered by the OCSA.

This seminar is directed toward church security team and hospitality/greeter staff. Pastors and senior staff who wish to attend may opt out of the afternoon hands on training. If a sufficient number of pastors request it, OCSA will provide separate executive briefings for pastors which provides more content concerning the need for church security, basic organizational and leadership principles and legal issues.

Only pastors or senior staff can enroll for the morning only session. Because of the hands on nature of the instruction, enrollment is limited to 25 participants each in the two afternoon sessions. Local participants should enroll in the Sunday afternoon session to allow people who are travelling from out of town to attend the Saturday afternoon session and not have to spend the night.

Because of the nature of the material and training this is not a public event. Enrollment is by invitation only after submitting an application. You may apply by email to okbizlaw@cox.net or by telephoning 918-381-9792. Prior approval is required for all attendees. Enrollment will be closed 7 days before the seminar date and no “drop ins” or last minute enrollments will be allowed. Public record background checks will be conducted on all prospective enrollees. The OCSA reserves the right to refuse enrollment. Attendees will be required to sign a complete release of legal liability. CLEET certified LEO’s and Security personnel should notify OCSA in advance so that we can contact CLEET about possible Continuing Education Credits.

There will be no charge for the seminar but a love offering will be taken to help defray the expenses of the instructors. The OCSA does not sell or promote books, DVD’s, so called “church security kits” or any other such material.

The Oklahoma Church Security Association is an unincorporated association of retired military and law enforcement veterans. OCSA board members and instructors must be veterans of a combat arms or military police branch of the US military or have served as an armed law enforcement officer. All board members and instructors must be certified in the subjects they teach and show evidence of a call by the Holy Spirit to the ministry of protection. OCSA instructors serve as force multipliers to the church security community by providing security consultation and professional level training to select church security volunteers.

“There’s a lot of talk about church security now due to the almost steady stream of tragic events in houses of worship,” said Bill Kumpe, Administrative Director of the OCSA. “There are hundreds of books, manuals, DVD’s and so called “all in one package, all you need church security kits” being sold. We try to separate the fact from the fantasy and offer professional level real world training for real life events. Each of our instructors is a veteran or a retired law enforcement officer. Each of our instructors is certified to teach in their area. And, each of our instructors has a long history of service to the community of faith.”

Bill Kumpe is a semi-retired Tulsa attorney. He is the founder and Administrative Director of the OCSA. He teaches Basic Church Security Concepts, Legal Issues of Armed Security and Verbal De-Escalation skills. Bill holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Northeastern State University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa College of Law. He is an Honor Guard Attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom and has served as a local affiliate attorney with Liberty Counsel, The American Center for Law and Justice and The Christian Law Association and is a past president of the Christian Legal Society of Tulsa. Bill is a disabled Viet Nam Era Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a licensed armed private investigator.

Rev. Mark Neely, Sr. is the firearms and tactics instructor for the OCSA. Mark is Pastor Emeritus of Calvary Chapel, Tulsa and a graduate of the Calvary Chapel School of Ministry. Mark has 28 years of law enforcement experience, 26 with the Oakland California Police Department. He is a retired sergeant having served 3 years as a scout sniper, 9 years as a SWAT operator and 11 years as a SWAT Team Leader/Trainer. Mark holds multiple degrees in Administration of Justice and is a graduate of: The California Law Enforcement Officers Supervisory Leadership Institute, POST Certified Advanced SWAT Officer’s Course, POST Certified SWAT Team Leader’s Course, POST Certified SWAT Commanders Course, POST Certified Firearms Instructor’s Course, HK International Training Division MP5 Operator’s Course, HK International Training Division MP5 Instructor’s Course, Canine Liability Course, Certified First Responder, Peer Support Counseling for Law Enforcement and Critical Incident Stress Management.

Rev. Tom Schulze is the empty hand/usher techniques instructor for the OCSA. Tom is the pastor of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Claremore. He is a medically retired veteran of the US Army Airborne. Tom is a black belt. Aside from his preaching and martial arts credentials, he holds degrees in mathematics, physics and education. Tom is also the OCSA’s advisor on educational skills and techniques.

“This is the first class in a one year program,” Kumpe continued. “Students who successfully complete the basic seminar may be asked to attend our Basic Firearms Course and Advanced Firearms Course. Throughout the year of the program we offer other training opportunities as well such as classes in radio communications skills, legal aspects of armed church security and role play events for common church security problems. Again there is no charge for this training. However, the students do have to pay their own fees and expenses such as range fees when appropriate and we will take a love offering to cover the instructors out of pocket expenses.”

For more information about the program or to apply email okbizlaw@cox.net or telephone 918-381-9792.