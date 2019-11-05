Susan Louise Berg

Susan Louise Berg, 59, a lifelong Bartlesville resident, passed away Tuesday at Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville.

Susan Louise Hastings was born January 30, 1960 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Cecil and Phyllis (Watts) Hastings. She grew up in Bartlesville and received her education in the Bartlesville schools, including College High School. Susan received her LPN certification through the nursing program at Tri-County Tech. She worked for several area retirement communities, as well as home health care, for many years before retiring due to her health. Susan married James L. “Jim” Berg on December 19, 1980 in Bartlesville.

She attended Grace of God Ministries in Bartlesville. Susan enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and going to church. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of the home; a son, Stephen Berg and two daughters, Amanda Puckett and Jenell Berg, all of Bartlesville; one brother, Stephen Ray Hastings of Dallas, Texas; one granddaughter, Lylah Ann Puckett; several aunts and uncles; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Susan Berg will be 2pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home with Pastor Wayman White, officiating. Interment will be in Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday through Thursday, 9am – 5pm. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.