Bartlesville residents are invited to enjoy a lunch and tour from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Bartlesville’s Lighthouse Outreach Center, at the corner of Hensley Boulevard and Bucy Street.

“Whatever you think a homeless shelter is, you might be surprised. No fundraising, no speeches, just a great opportunity to have a free lunch and and meet some of our friends here,” said Linda Radaker, director of development with the Lighthouse.

She said that lunch will most likely include ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, hot rolls, salad and a pumpkin crunch dessert. Drinks will be provided by Armstrong Bank, she said. Reservations can be made by emailing Radaker at linda.radaker@gmail.com or calling 918-336-9029.

1. How did the idea come about to host this event?

We got the idea from a conference some of the staff attended a couple years ago. It has been really well accepted and attended.

2. What will people learn when they visit?

Guests have lunch with our residents and have an opportunity to interact. They will go on a quick tour of our facility and have a question/answer session if they want.

3. How many people are currently staying at the Lighthouse and what’s its capacity?

The Lighthouse can house around 65 men, women, children and families. We are almost always at our maximum capacity, especially during cold weather.

4. What are some services, besides shelter, the Lighthouse provides?

We offer drug and alcohol rehab classes, life skills classes, chapel, job search assistance, transportation to work, doctors, and other appointments. We coordinate with other services locally as needed. We help with clothing and basic needs.

5. How long has the Lighthouse been in the community?

The Lighthouse has served the community and homeless population for 27 years.

— Emily Droege