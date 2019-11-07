It’s football season and the Bedlam Blood Battle is on. Blood donors can now receive bedlam-themed t-shirts, featuring their favorite coaches.

Join the Bartlesville community at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Washington Park Mall. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood.

All donors will receive their choice of a free “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring the profile of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, or an “OU crimson” t-shirt featuring Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley’s profile.

“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said Jan Laub with OBI. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community. We thank our state’s universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling 877- 340-8777.

16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.