Students across the region will be taking part in Veterans Day events in school Monday. While each school will be doing things a little different, all will be finding their own ways to celebrate the men and women who were willing to make sacrifices for this country.

Some students at Ardmore Middle School will actually manage parts of their program. Brandy Baldwin is a social studies teacher at Ardmore Middle School who has been directing students in the production of their Veterans Day Program. She brought the idea of a student-led program to Ardmore from her previous job in Wynnewood.

“This is actually student led,” she said. Baldwin selects students from various clubs on campus to help with research, planning, and logistics of producing an event.

Along with performances by school musicians, students will also be hosting a short reception for guest veterans that will include light snacks. Baldwin said she has directed about 25 students in planning for the event, including coordination of maintenance staff and involved groups. Students will also be serving as ushers for the event.

“The program preparation has afforded the participating students the opportunity to practice skills in research, event planning, time management, and event logistics,” Baldwin said.

Other schools will be holding Veterans Day events. At Lincoln Elementary School, principal Lacy Barton says her students are anticipating an energetic program that is being sponsored by The History Channel and Sparklight.

In Love County, Tri-County students at the Greenville Public School campus undertook a Wall of Remembrance project. “We are celebrating our Armed Forces and decided to create our very own Wall of Remembrance...to highlight our family members,” said Michelle Lawson, who teaches special education students in 3rd grade through 11th grade.

She said the project is not only a way to recognize service members, but also a tool to teach students about the multiple branches of the military. The students also decorated the mural with a poppy field, a symbol of remembrance dating back to World War I.