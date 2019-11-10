Hi, all! I am hoping you can remember that I love to tell the story of the people I'm writing about. And this time is no different. The only change for today is that I'm not telling the story of a senior citizen that I got to agree to talk to me; I did get someone to agree to talk to me, but she's not a senior (although she was a senior until she graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University this past spring), however she is a member of the new center staff. Her name is Cassidy Camp, and she is all of 23 years old.

At the age of seven her dad moved his family to Shawnee when he became the new professor of family science at OBU. Her older sister graduated from OBU, and Cassidy went on to do the same. While going to OBU she was the secretary for the Association of Family Services for a year; she served as a campus activities board member for two and a half years and worked as a student assistant for the director of events, conferences and camps for four years. When Cassidy graduated she was awarded the “Promising Family Science Graduate Award.”

Now we get to the Shawnee Senior Center. The center had changed hands and needed new staff. Cassidy applied and convinced the four-member interview panel that she really wanted to work with elderly people (now you and I both know we have no elderly people at the center, just seniors) and so Cassidy came on board as one of two part-time recreation aides.

She’s done a multitude of things since she joined the center. The list of tasks she’s handled includes greeting patrons, giving tours, organizing activities, bringing in new furniture packed boxes from pallets outside to the pool room up the ramp, making coffee, setting up and cleaning up after events, calling Bingo numbers, and even sitting in on a Canasta game or two. She managed to get the Healthy Living Senior Fair organized and staffed with vendors connected to health and senior related issues in just a month and a half, and, probably most important, she’s brought a lot of smiles to a lot of those “elderly people” she loves to work with at the center. From a personal viewpoint, she makes me smile and I will miss her.

Now you’re probably wondering where did that last remark come from. Well, Ms. Cassidy has received an invitation to join the staff at Immanuel Baptist Church here in Shawnee in a full-time position. She will be the new secretary who handles the front of the church office and assists with the senior adult ministry as well as other vital ministry opportunities. Her last day at the center will be Nov. 12 (this coming Tuesday).

Cassidy has not been here that long but she is leaving a place that will miss her, and we are hoping that she will be able to stop in and say “hi” or maybe call a Bingo game or two or maybe just share a pop from our new vending machine. She is also welcome to bring any of her new senior friends from IBC down to the center.

Now, Ms. Cassidy, the following are parting thoughts some of our “elderly people” (better known as “senior citizens”) want you to know:

VONDA: Cassidy is a sweetheart and I don’t want her to leave!

DELBERT: Keep being your friendly self!

PAUL: Your “can do” attitude is remarkable! You’ve been a blessing to seniors here, and you’ll continue to be a blessing at IBC!

CINDY: You are an outstanding person who can meet others eye to eye in a respectable way.

MARILYN B: Thank for your pleasant attitude towards us seniors at the center; your smile will be missed and I wish you happiness.

RICH: Gonna miss your happy beautiful smile!

LARRY: You were our ray of sunshine!

BOBBIE D: Your smile was always there and you’re a great person to be around.

RUTH: You’re a sweet gal and really helpful at the center.

KATHY: It’s been a pleasure working with you and getting to know you, love your happy and helpful attitude.

ROB: You’ll be missed, come back & visit!

CHERYL: You’re smile will be greatly missed.

EVELYN: Best wishes as you move into a new experience!

MICKEY: Wishing you all the best!

KERRI: Thank you for all your hard work at the center and we’ll be looking for your occasional Bingo presence.

JAMEE: Thank you for sharing your beautiful spirit with me even for this short time. I know you will truly bless each person that has the honor to cross your path!

THIXE: You are a very talented lady and you have achieved a lot after graduating from college. You are very professional and have a great future ahead of you!

And from me – “Gonna miss you little one!!!”

Amy’s Insights

Yes, it is really hard to say goodbye to you Cassidy, as you’ve made quite an impact on the center in such a short time! We will miss you greatly, but we’re so excited to see this opportunity open up! THANK YOU for your positive attitude, work ethic, creativity, initiative, great sense of humor, hugs, and wonderful smile! I look forward to seeing what God has in store for you!

With that I will sign off for now. I’ll be back in a month to share the story of another person from the center. Be sure to join the “Mike in the Morning” show on Wednesdays at 8:35 a.m. heard on KGFF 100.9 FM or 1450 AM to hear the latest senior happenings.

As always, we will see you at the center!