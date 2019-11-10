James and Lana Wakefield will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 – 4 p.m., Nov., 16, at the Community Center Studio Theater. The event will be hosted by their loving children April, Shawn and Jana Wakefield.

The couple met on a blind date at NSC in Talequah. James was from Tahlequah and Lana was from Muskogee. They were married in Muskogee on Nov. 7, 1969.

They moved to Bartlesville in Aug. 1972. James taught Industrial Arts and Tech Education for 29 years at Madison. Lana later joined him as the Librarian for 24 years. Their children are Shawn and wife Jana, who live in Ada, and daughter April who lives in Bartlesville. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They are thankful to have enjoyed a half-centruy of love and life together.