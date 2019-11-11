The Grove Ridgerunners have done it.

The Ridgerunners have secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. In 2010, Grove faced the McAlester Buffaloes, falling 39-20 in the first round of the playoffs.

Grove 34, McLain 6

The Ridgerunners took an early lead and held the McLain Titans from until the last quarter.

Grove started the scoring with a 2 yard rush from Kadian Forbis. In the second quarter, Forbis scored two more touchdowns, a 16 yard rush and a 38 yard rush.

In the third, Emmanuel Crawford of in on the scoring with a 7 yard run. Forbis scored the final touchdown for Grove just five minutes later with an 11 yard run.

McLain's only touchdown came in the fourth quarter, a 23 yard rush. The Titans went for two and failed.

Grove had 323 rushing yards and 0 passing yards for a total of 323 offensive yards. McLain had 84 rushing yards and 19 passing yards for a total of 103 offensive yards. The Ridgerunners had seven penalties for 60 yards and the Titans had 10 for 100 yards.

Carson Trimble was 0-4 from the pocket.

Forbis led the team in rushing, with 12 carries for 151 yards and four touchdowns. Crawford had 11 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Matt Bush had nine carries for 67 yards. Caden Gain had three carries for 21 yards. Trace Arnold had three carries for seven yards and Trimble had one carry for two yards.

"We did what we needed to do. We took care of our part," said Grove Head Football Coach Ron Culwell. "[We are] really proud of our kids for playing the way we have the last three weeks. We just had to have some success against some tough teams."

Grove will now head into the playoffs. The first round pits the Ridgerunners against the Sallisaw Black Diamonds. The Black Diamonds are 7-3 on the season and are the #2 seed in 4A District 4. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.