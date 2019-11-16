By Neil Greenberg

The Washington Post

(TNS) — The Miami Dolphins were on the fast track to clinching the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft after losing the first seven games of the season but then they derailed their own tanking nonwinning efforts with a two-game winning streak, beating the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re going out to win every game. Period,” Miami coach Brian Flores said, via ESPN. “I have been in this league for a long time, and if you are not motivated on a daily basis, you won’t be in this league long - that’s players, coaches, that’s personnel, that’s everybody.”

We can debate the merits of “going out to win every game” when there is no playoff spot at stake, but the damage to Miami might already be done, even if the Dolphins don’t win another game this season. Instead, the winless Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) and woeful Washington Redskins (1-8) are now in prime position for the top two picks, potentially leaving Miami to fight with other two-win teams such as the Jets, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons for the third slot.

With that in mind, here is how we expect the Week 11 games to shake out, starting with two prime picks against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

Buffalo Bills (-6) at Miami Dolphins

Pick: Buffalo Bills -6

Buffalo won the first regular season meeting between these two clubs after outscoring the Dolphins, 22-7, in the fourth quarter. And this time around, Miami will be without two players who played key roles in keeping that first game relatively close.

Running back Mark Walton is out of the lineup due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policy and undrafted rookie wide receiver Preston Williams went on injured reserve last week after tearing his ACL against the Jets two weeks ago. Not great news for a Dolphins offense that is scoring 1.2 points per drive, the third-worst rate in the NFL.

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings (-10½)

Pick: Denver Broncos +10.5

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has improved over the past few weeks but this Vikings offense is driven by running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the league in carries (203), rushing yards (991), touches (243) and yards from scrimmage (1,415).

Denver’s rush defense, though, should be up to the task. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, the Broncos have the No. 1 rated run defense in the NFL thanks in large part to the play of linebackers Von Miller and Alexander Johnson plus nose tackle Mike Purcell. Those three help Denver stop opposing rushers from getting into the open field with a combined 45 stops in 2019, a stop here defined as a “win” for the defense or “loss” for the offense on a sliding scale based on the down and distance of each play.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-5.5)

Pick: Carolina Panthers -5.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (3)

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +3

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4.5

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-4)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -4

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5.5

New York Jets at Washington Redskins (-1.5)

Pick: Washington Redskins -1.5

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-11)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -11

New England Patriots (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: New England Patriots -3.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders (-10.5)

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +10.5

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -6.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5