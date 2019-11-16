The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with over $75,000 worth of outstanding warrants following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Danny Cryer said he attempted to stop 50-year-old Colen Jay Arnold, of Kingston, on the Willis Bridge on Highway 377 that runs over Lake Texoma. Officers had been trying to catch Arnold due to his large amount of outstanding warrants, dating back to 2007.

Marshall County court documents show multiple warrants under Arnold’s name for possession of a controlled substance (meth), DUI, knowingly concealing stolen property and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other things.

“We were trying to get him in our custody and I was able to identify him as the driver, so that’s why I initiated the stop, or the attempted stop,” Cryer said.

Arnold allegedly fled from Cryer in a high-speed pursuit that lasted about five to 10 minutes and ended with Arnold crashing into a fallen down tree.

“I was the pursuing vehicle and I was driving at 112 mph through a construction zone,” Cryer said. “The truck was still drivable but he did run it into a tree.”

Arnold allegedly took off on foot following the crash and has not yet been located. A passenger in Arnold’s vehicle, 37-year-old Rebecca Lynn Johnson, of Kingston, was allegedly found to be in possession of four grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was taken into custody and is currently facing misdemeanor complaints for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. Johnson’s bail is set at $5,000, according to Marshall County court documents.

Anyone with information on Colen Arnold’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 580-795-2221.