The 2019 Domestic Violence Awareness and Awards Ceremony was held in October.The annual program is held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to celebrate survivors, remember victims and honor those who work to combat domestic violence.

Awards presented were:

• ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR: Bry Edwards, Court Advocate, Absentee Shawnee Tribe DV Department, presented by Melissa Lopez, Director.

• 911 DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR: Susan Beam, Pott. Co 911 Dispatch, presented by Tammy Horn Daniel, Dispatch Supervisor.

• LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OF THE YEAR – LINCOLN CO: Investigator Keith Webb, District Attorney’s Office – District 23, presented by DA Investigator Mike Webb.

• LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OF THE YEAR – POTT CO: Lt. Scott Hawkins, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, presented by Renee Clemmons, Project: Safe.

• SPECIAL RECOGNITION DV AWARD: Belinda Harris, LPC, Chandler & Associates, presented by Sandy Ingram, CW Supervisor, Pott. Co DHS.

Photos Courtesy of Countywide & Sun, Jennifer Pitts