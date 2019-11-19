Donna Laverne Lomax, 80, of Shawnee, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at home.

She was born in Shawnee on Feb. 12, 1939, and raised by Pearl Wade.

Donna was a member of the class of 1957 in Shawnee High School and a lifelong resident of Shawnee.

She married Bobby Gene Lomax on April 10, 1957, in Shawnee.

Donna was a cafeteria manager for Shawnee public schools for many years.

She enjoyed spending time crocheting house shoes and hats for her family. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bobby in 2015.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janice Lomax of Tecumseh; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cheri Lomax of Shawnee; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Forbes; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Johnny Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

