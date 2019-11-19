What inspired you to become an educator? My mom was a paraprofessional in a special education classroom, and I thought it was pretty amazing to have that kind of impact on kids.

What is most challenging as an educator? EVERYTHING. We wear so many hats and have so many mandates that we could easily work 80 hours a week.

What teaching moment is most memorable? Last year, I had three reluctant readers who agreed to read a book with me. Once we finished that book, they asked for another then another. To see students get excited about learning is nothing short of amazing. It’s certainly one of the perks of teaching—in fact, it’s the only perk that matters.

— Emily Droege