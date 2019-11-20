Shirley Haley, 67, of McLoud, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Edmond.

She was born Sept. 27, 1952, to David Ellis Stuart and Rosa May Pole Cat in Little Axe.

Shirley was raised by Davis Ellis and Betty Joan Stuart, as well as Rosa May Pole Cat, all of Little Axe, and graduated with the class of 1970 from Bethel High School.

She married Kenneth Haley in October of 1994 in Arkansas.

Shirley enjoyed sewing, canning and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Carleson.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Haley of the home; daughter, Rachel Myers of Bethel Acres; son, Dale Bryce of Bethel Acres; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Carol Jean Bernard of Little Axe, Pauline Harper of New Orleans, Louisiana, Mary Wabaunasee of Shawnee, Juanita Stinger of Shawnee, Sherry Day of Poteau, Thelma Wabaunasee of Iowa, and Evylan Little Charley of Seminole; one brother, Gary Dean Little Charley; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and continue through service time. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at C3 Cross Connection Church in Shawnee with Reverend Ken Kerbo, C3 Cross Connection Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

