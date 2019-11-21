The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness is now accepting applications for their new Public Library Family Engagement Project. In partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA), this project will provide funding for public libraries to support new programs as well as expand existing infant and toddler resources.

Brain research has shown that talking, singing and reading can have a positive impact on early speech and language development. As such, OPSR hopes this project will help create and enhance stimulating reading environments that can improve the development of infants and toddlers. In addition, this project will equip families with knowledge and access to resources to support the development of their children while offering an early introduction to libraries’ literature, technology and other valuable resources.

“OPSR is excited to assist Oklahoma’s public libraries in the great work that they are already doing to engage with families of young children,” said Debra Andersen, OPSR executive director. “We hope this funding will help provide infants, toddlers, and their families with rich learning resources connected to positive literacy experiences.”

This funding opportunity will allow libraries to implement several different programs, including OETA’s Ready to Learn; 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten; and Read, Sing, Play. All of which encourage infant and toddler development, inform families of the importance of reading and promote life-long literacy. In total, OPSR will fund up to 112 recipients with a maximum award amount of $2,000 per recipient.

Those interested in applying can access the application at https://www.okschoolreadiness.org/okfutures/maximizing-parent-choice#public_library_project. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. CDT, Friday, Dec. 6.

This project is funded by OKFutures (the Preschool Development Grant) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education.

For additional information or questions, call 405-429-4219 or email contact@okschoolreadiness.org.