Richard “Keith” Lee, of Meeker, entered into eternal life on Nov. 17, 2019. He was 63 years young.

Keith was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Shawnee to Richard and Wanda Lee. He attended Shawnee High School and continued to reside in Shawnee for many years before returning to the old Lee Family Farm in Meeker.

Keith’s life was filled with many mountains and valleys but he always held strong to his faith. In spite of battling pancreatic cancer, he left this world full of hope and believing that, no matter what, God is in control.

Keith joins in heaven his mother and father, Richard and Wanda Lee, and his brother, Les Decker.

He is survived by four children, Jenna Lee of Shawnee, Jared Lee and wife Courtney of Maud, Andrea Bellows and husband Jim of Iowa, and Heather Newsom of Stilwell. Keith is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

Viewing is at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Walker Funeral Service chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker.