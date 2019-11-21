SMSgt Michael L. Stapleton

SMSgt Michael L. Stapleton, US Air Force (Ret.) Tulsa, OK, died peacefully at home on November 11, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born September 21, 1952 in Bartlesville, OK.

A Graduate of College High School, he first served in the Navy during Vietnam. Returning to Oklahoma, he served in the US Air Force with the Tulsa Air National Guard, 138th Fighter Wing, Security Forces Squadron, and served in multiple Operations around the world throughout his career. He loved his children, grandchildren and his entire family.

He is survived by a brother, Jerry (Kandy) Stapleton, a sister-in-law, Diana Stapleton, and his children: Michael D. (Barbara) Stapleton and Brandi Newman and grandchildren: Connor and Corinne Stapleton.

He was preceeded in death by both parents: Gerald E. (Gene) Stapleton, Sr. and Louise (Burris) Stapleton, and one brother, Charles Stapleton.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1pm in Memorial Park Cemetery, 4200 Nowata Rd., Bartlesville, OK.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Folds of Honor Foundation: www.foldsofhonor.org or to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Research: www.alz.org.