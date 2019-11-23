(TNS) — Week 13 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State: Ohio State 42-17

Both teams may be in the top 10, but Buckeyes will easily prove which is elite.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at West Virginia: West Virginia 25-24

Cowboys won’t have quarterback Spencer Sanders, so it should get weird in Morgantown.

Central Florida at Tulane: Tulane 35-31

With UCF out of the chase for a New Year’s Six bowl, Tulane will have greater focus.

No. 13 Michigan at Indiana: Michigan 28-23

The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough for years but will remain snake-bit.

No. 25 Southern Methodist at Navy: SMU 42-37

The winner stays alive for a league title, and SMU’s deep passing will be the difference.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech: Pitt 27-24

The Panthers under Pat Narduzzi play their best when they’re underdogs.

Texas at No. 14 Baylor: Baylor 34-31

Against their loathsome in-state big brother, the Bears will rise from last week’s Oklahoma collapse.

UCLA at No. 23 USC: USC 31-27

The 4-6 Bruins won’t sneak up on the 7-4 Trojans after last season’s UCLA win in the Rose Bowl.

California at Stanford: Cal 18-16

Both teams have had rotten luck, but Cal is a wee bit better and will become bowl eligible.

Tennessee at Missouri: Missouri 20-17 OT

The Volunteers apparently haven’t suffered enough and will have to beat Vanderbilt for a bowl berth.

Last week: 8-2; Season: 79-41

By J. Brady McCollough, Los Angeles Times