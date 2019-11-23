Eleven Macomb players got in the scoring column in an 84-37 drubbing of Bowlegs Friday night.

Junior Brett Barry led the onslaught with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half as Macomb surged to a 50-20 lead.

Ian Horn supplied 13 points, Alex Barry posted 12 and Donald Akens finished with 10, including two 3-pointers.

Macomb finished with seven treys, two coming by Riley Johnson.

Macomb was 19-of-30 from the free-throw line.

Bowlegs’ Donya Garrett had 18 points ,including three 3-pointers. Jesse Coker added 13 points.

Macomb, 4-1, will take on Strother at 6:30 Tuesday at the Little River Conference Tournament at North Rock Creek.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.