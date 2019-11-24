CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sarah Hyland, 29; Katherine Heigl, 41; Colin Hanks, 42; Pete Best, 78.

Happy Birthday: You’ll be torn between what you should do and what you want to do this year. Weigh the pros and cons before you step forward. With the proper planning, you stand to make gains that will satisfy you mentally, physically and emotionally. Leave nothing to chance, and you will not be disappointed with the results you achieve. Your numbers are 3, 12, 17, 28, 33, 43, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t live a lie or put up with something that is no longer working for you. Make adjustments, and ease your stress. A change of environment will do you a world of good and promote greater enthusiasm to follow your dreams. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Offer to help someone older or in poor health. You can make a difference to someone you love if you share your feelings and make plans that include something you can look forward to together. Protect your money and possessions. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on what’s most important to you. Whether it’s maintaining a good relationship with someone you love or making personal changes that will improve who you are or the way you look, commit to doing your best and finishing what you start. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Being even-tempered and helpful will allow you to maintain a state of calm as well as offer the most efficient well-thought-out help you can possibly come up with. Be part of the solution, not the problem, and you will excel. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t pick a fight with someone you love. Keep the peace. Being romantic, fun to be with and attentive will get you much further than a criticism or being challenging to get along with. Do your best to keep the peace. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be realistic about your lifestyle and the people around you. Take responsibility for your actions, and choose to use intelligence and facts to settle differences. Someone close to you will mislead you. When in doubt, ask questions. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something you’ll enjoy. Going to the theater or spending time with friends or family will lead to ideas that will help you pursue something new or encourage you to make a physical change. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of emotional issues, and get on with your day. Pursue something that encourages you to develop one of your attributes, skills or gifts. Don’t let the past repeat itself. Base your actions on experience. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you structure your day will determine the outcome. A simple change at home will encourage you to put more time and effort into personal comfort and better ways to ease stress. Put time aside for someone you love. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and work alongside someone you like to make your life and surroundings more convenient and comfortable. Be cautious when it comes to consumption, handling money matters and dealing with people who pry into your personal affairs. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contemplate your next move. It’s best to go slow, put everything in order and execute your plans when you feel confident that you have left nothing undone. A sudden change will affect your relationship with someone close to you. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ups and downs will be dependent on the way you handle others. If you fold under pressure and give in to poor decisions or indulgent behavior, you will have regrets. Be smart, and concentrate on moderation, good deeds and less spending. 5 stars